A Message About Milan...

A couple of months ago you may have heard my interview with Marilee Mai, the mother of a little girl called Milan who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last July and who I met when I spent some time in the hospital with one of my kids at the end of last year.

Many of you have been asking for updates as to how Milan is going and it’s with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you know she passed away this week....

For Milan’s parents, Marilee and Min and for her little sister Micah and brother Major and everyone who knew and loved Milan we extend our deepest sympathies and our most heartfelt love and sorrow for her loss.