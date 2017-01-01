News
Self Care: You Remember That, Right?

me after you

11 hours ago · 23 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What does self-care look like, now you’re a parent? Who has time for meditation, massage and naps when they can't even get a solid six hours sleep at night?

On this episode, you’ll be hearing from mums describing what self-care means to them, including:
-  Ashe Davenport on how other people's expectations made it difficult for her to feel like she was allowed to prioritise herself once she became a mum
- Stephanie Thompson and how her writing time is her ‘wine down’ time
-  Actress Teresa Palmer who finds solace in listening to true crime podcasts.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia 

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

