Search

Self Care: You Remember That, Right?

me after you

11 hours ago · 23 minutes

Self Care: You Remember That, Right?
Back
play Episode

What does self-care look like, now you’re a parent? Who has time for meditation, massage and naps when they can't even get a solid six hours sleep at night?

On this episode, you’ll be hearing from mums describing what self-care means to them, including:
-  Ashe Davenport on how other people's expectations made it difficult for her to feel like she was allowed to prioritise herself once she became a mum
- Stephanie Thompson and how her writing time is her ‘wine down’ time
-  Actress Teresa Palmer who finds solace in listening to true crime podcasts.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia 

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Self Care: You Remember That, Right?

23 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Home: A Battleground And Safe Haven

23 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Family: If It Takes A Village, Where’s Mine?

29 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Work: Nine To Five Just Became 24/7

33 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Romance: What's Romance?

38 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your Body: Everything has changed

32 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Identity: Who Am I, Now I’m A Mum?

36 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Introducing Me After You: Exploring Stories Of Motherhood And Identity

3 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout