Self Care: You Remember That, Right?

What does self-care look like, now you’re a parent? Who has time for meditation, massage and naps when they can't even get a solid six hours sleep at night?
On this episode, you’ll be hearing from mums describing what self-care means to them, including:
- Ashe Davenport on how other people's expectations made it difficult for her to feel like she was allowed to prioritise herself once she became a mum
- Stephanie Thompson and how her writing time is her ‘wine down’ time
- Actress Teresa Palmer who finds solace in listening to true crime podcasts.
