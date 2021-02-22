Me After You

Going from one to two, you think it's going to be easy right?

But then it happens and it's not at all what you anticipated.

No one tells you that each pregnancy, each birth and each kid is going to be different.

The second time around for Laura Byrne was a completely different ball game. Laura learnt that Marlie Mae was an 'easy baby', pregnancy and postpartum was a whole lot harder and that adding another kid isn't double the work, it's triple.

Holly Wainwright sits down with Laura for a very honest conversation about her very busy year, going from one to two.

