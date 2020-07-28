Romance: What's Romance?

Love, romance, relationships...
Once a baby comes along, even those with the most rock-solid relationships can find it hard to maintain connection, and yet, romance can manifest in many different ways.
In this episode, you’ll hear from Alex Nation about how she navigated a messy split and how she came out to her son, Elijah. Actress Teresa Palmer, on how she makes her marriage work long-distance between Adelaide and Hollywood. And from many more mums about how they share the parenting load and keep romance alive with their partners, or on their own.
Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.
CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat
Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper
Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia
Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast
Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone
- Laura Jackel
- Teresa Palmer- @teresapalmer
- Alex Nation - @alexandranation
- Marcia Leone - @notsomumsy Not So Mumsy Book https://bit.ly/notsomumsybook
- Truan Terrance
- Stephanie Thompson- @bravemumma