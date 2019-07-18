The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 9 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Heroic” It also contains conversations around a traumatic surgical c-section birth.

Well, it’s official. June has descended into madness.

That’s where Nicolle, Kee and Elise kick things off in this week’s recap of the Handmaid’s Tale. Meanwhile, "Heaven Is a Place On Earth" officially takes on a whole new meaning and although Ofmathew isn’t technically gone ( she’s on life support until her baby comes to term), this level of drama still might not be enough for Nicolle to want to keep tuning in each week.

Kee, on the other hand, has a few theories and is still hopeful.

Tune in to find out...

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Amelia Navascues

