The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

At the last commitment ceremony ever, Jess finally breaks the news about her affair with Dan but can’t understand why everyone else isn’t as excited about her new love as she is.

Plus, Ning and Mark attempt to have a sexy getaway in the Blue Mountains, but the trip doesn’t go according to plan when Mark starts having doubts about whether or not they should seal the deal.

And a massive fight at the dinner party leaves all the couples devastated or yelling, leaving the twins completely unsurprised and already making predictions about next week’s episode…

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.

