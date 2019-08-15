The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

DRAMA is at an all-time high this week with some very unflattering 'flowery' language been thrown in Matt's direction, which makes him feel... uncomfortable.

There's a very confrontational cocktail party, a lot of she said, she said and Oshie finally gets his weird games back in the form of a slingshot.

And, a few people go home - but we aren't going to tell you who here.

So pop on your headphones for everything on The Bachelor unpacked...

CONTACT US



Hosts: Rachael Hart, Keryn Donnelly and Renny Beazley



Producer: Rachael Hart



Catch up on all the latest Bachelor news and our online recaps here;

https://www.mamamia.com.au/entertainment/bachelor/



Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email [email protected]



Feel free to join our Bach Lols Facebook group;

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1584340918348621/



Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

From Mamamia Out Loud to No Filter and This Glorious Mess, Mamamia Podcasts cover comedy, news, feminism, reality TV, beauty and more.





This podcast was made possible by Pure Blonde