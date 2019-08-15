The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

DRAMA is at an all-time high this week with some very unflattering 'flowery' language been thrown in Matt's direction, which makes him feel... uncomfortable.

There's a very confrontational cocktail party, a lot of she said, she said and Oshie finally gets his weird games back in the form of a slingshot.

And, a few people go home - but we aren't going to tell you who here.

So pop on your headphones for everything on The Bachelor unpacked...

Hosts: Rachael Hart, Keryn Donnelly and Renny Beazley

Producer: Rachael Hart

