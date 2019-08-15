The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

DRAMA is at an all-time high this week with some very unflattering 'flowery' language been thrown in Matt's direction, which makes him feel... uncomfortable.
There's a very confrontational cocktail party, a lot of she said, she said and Oshie finally gets his weird games back in the form of a slingshot.
And, a few people go home - but we aren't going to tell you who here.
So pop on your headphones for everything on The Bachelor unpacked...
CONTACT US
Hosts: Rachael Hart, Keryn Donnelly and Renny Beazley
Producer: Rachael Hart
Catch up on all the latest Bachelor news and our online recaps here;
https://www.mamamia.com.au/entertainment/bachelor/
Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.
Or flick us an email [email protected]
Feel free to join our Bach Lols Facebook group;
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1584340918348621/
Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/
From Mamamia Out Loud to No Filter and This Glorious Mess, Mamamia Podcasts cover comedy, news, feminism, reality TV, beauty and more.
This podcast was made possible by Pure Blonde