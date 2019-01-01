MAFS: The Show That Stops For No One

Married At First Sight stops for no one… especially not a global pandemic. Regardless of what’s going on, MAFS will continue to be our dose of weeknight trash, that serves as a reminder of all that is good in the world.

This week, Jonethen tries to leave the experiment for the third time and Connie, don’t you understand, he doesn’t want to be here.

Plus, KC and Drew’s homestay goes down like a lead balloon after her family waste no time asking the most intimate questions about their relationship.

And in Mishel & Steve land, some sexy texts have been sent and we’ve never seen Trish so excited in her life. Calm down Trish.

Your resident reality-TV experts, Clare & Jessie Stephens, are back to break down this week's madness from their bedroom cupboards...

This episode was brought to you by the deliciously delightful Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur.

