MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

Sam has the chicken pox and Ines wants to touch them because…who knows.

Virgin Matt tries to do a little Q&A with Loz and it’s, well, boring. Particularly compared to Loz’s news that she used to date women and wants to “unleash the beast.”

Mark is auditioning to be the next Commando Steve and Ning is confused because she thought they were one a reality TV show, not training for the SAS.

And does anyone know where Elizabeth is?

Clare and Jessie Stephens are here to investigate.

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.



Producer: Amelia Navascues

