The Handmaids' Tale: We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 10 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Witness”. It also contains discussion of sexual assault. Listener discretion is advised

If this conversation brings anything up for you, please contact the Mental Health Information and Referral Helpline: 1800 18 7263.

Well, it only took 10 episodes, but it FINALLY feels like the story is moving forward which has Elise and Nicolle relieved and Kee dancing in the studio while she screams "I told you so!"

Meanwhile, June has returned to the Lawrences house (sort of) and Serena is calling Fred’s bluff, which raises the question "could the children be saved?"

Plus, it seems that baked goods could have a whole new meaning ie. NO!

Join us as we unpack everything on today's episode...

Tune in to find out...

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Amelia Navascues

