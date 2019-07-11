The Handmaid’s Tale: Martha, Jezebel, Handmaid, Wife.

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 8 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Unfit.”

This episode also contains conversations around the topic of stillbirth. If this conversation brings anything up for you, please contact the Mental Health Information and Referral Helpline: 1800 18 7263. We also have a Pregnancy Loss Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamamianeverforgotten/

Everyone loves a good backstory and FINALLY we find out what Aunt Lydia's is but is it too late in the series for anyone to care?

Plus, we're witness to a disturbingly graphic birth scene that reminds us how brutal a Handmaid's life in Gilead really is. And it reveals newfound cruelty in June that's left us all with raised eyebrows.

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart



Producer: Amelia Navascues



