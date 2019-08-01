The Handmaid's Tale: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 11 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Liars”.

In this episode things start off with a bang... almost literally as Mrs Lawrence decides she wants her husband alive. But not everyone's so lucky.



Serena and Commander Waterford find themselves arrested after a nice countryside drive.



And June proves that yes, everything can be used as a weapon when she helps us farewell Commander SVU. FYI, we won't miss you.

Join us as we unpack everything on today's episode...

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Rachael Hart

