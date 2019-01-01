MAFS: The Cheating Court Is Back In Session

With only a few days left until the explosive finale of award-winning documentary series Married At First Sight, we’re on the edge of our seats.

This week, Mishel finally had an awakening, dumping Steve on national television before throwing her ring on the ground (which the producers ran to pick up because they need that for next season).

And in the 700th ‘final’ dinner party, things got heated after Vanessa dropped a massive bombshell on the group and exposed yet another cheating scandal.

Join the real experts, Jessie and Clare Stephens, as they dissect all the MAFS drama...

This episode was brought to you by the deliciously delightful Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

