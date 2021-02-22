Has being a female pop star in 2021 become unbearable? Three pop icons - Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo - have released new albums this month. They all paint a pretty dark picture of the damage caused by fame and the lengths they’ve had to go to protect themselves from it. But what happens when we compare them to someone like Kanye West?

Plus, Holly is trying to sell us on the silver lining of pandemic parenting.

And Zoe Foster Blake has built a business worth $171 million dollars… is she the perfect entrepreneur for our times?

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch The Chair on Netflix

Listen to Mia's No Filter with Zoe Foster Blake here.

