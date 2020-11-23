WTF Is Happening With Facebook?

The Quicky's Claire Murphy takes us through all the things we need to know about Facebook banning Aussies from accessing and sharing news on the social media platform. What does it mean for media companies, what does it mean for social media users, snf what does it mean on a global scale?

Plus, we're looking more closely at the toxic culture of Australian Politics and why so many women can relate, off the back of allegations a former liberal staffer was sexually assaulted in a parliamentary office.

And, our best and worst of the week, including the TikTok pasta, a photoshoot, and a very beepy car.

Recommendations: Jessie is about 100 years late to the party and wants you to watch The Office...(the U.S one)

You can find that TikTok pasta recipe here.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Claire Murphy

