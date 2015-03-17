WTF does "leaning in" mean?

What's all the argy-bargy about the magazine with Margie? What does "leaning in" mean? And the one big problem with binging watching TV.
- Show notes
- Rebecca Sparrow weighs in on that Margie Abbott headline
- More on Leaning In, for anyone that missed it the first time.
- We welcome the new Bachelor: Sam Wood.
- The toilet paper economic indicator
- The book: Nice Girls Don't Get The Corner Office
- Mia wants you to watch Scandal so she can talk about it with you.
- She also has House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on her list.
- Here's how binge TV is ruining things for everyone.
