BONUS: Word Of The Year

It’s the first day of 2021 and that means it's time for our Word Of The Year episode!

New Year's resolutions are notorious for falling over, so instead, every year we choose a word to set an intention for the year ahead of us. There's no pass or fail, word of the year is about creating a focus or filter for the months, decisions and moments to come. 

Holly, Jessie and Mia look back at their words from last year before taking us through the new word to shape the mood of the 365 days to come. 

Listen to find out and share your word of the year in our Outlouders Facebook Group or on Instagram, @mamamiaoutloud

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or send a voice memo to [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia.

