News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

A Broken Leg & 'That' D*ck And Balls Logo

Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

"Welcome to anti resilience... Recovery is long, often boring, and almost always uncomfortable." Jessie is back. Her leg is broken, but she is back, and she wants to talk about something called anti-resilience.

Plus, the logo that’s got everyone mad this week...Have we outsourced focus groups to the internet? What is really important in this conversation?

And the live, on-air protest from a Russian journalist we can’t look away from.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Single Drunk Female on Disney Plus 

Jessie wants you to follow Em Carey and Monique Murphy on Instagram 

Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

 

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.