The (Particularly) Feminist Edition

Today 100,000 women across the country are marching. They're marching because they're angry. They're marching because they're tired. They're marching because they've had enough. We've had enough. Mia, Holly and Jessie tell us what it was like to be at today's March4Justice rally in Sydney, taking us through what it's all about, why today, and what change we're hoping it will bring.

Plus, one of the biggest stories in the world right now begins with the name Sarah Everard.

Sarah was 33 years old when she disappeared on March 3, whilst walking home in South London. So what do you need to know about the Reclaim These Streets marches?

And, one of the Outlouders is feeling 'triggered' by Mamamia's new podcast, What The Finance. Hearing about money values and the shame many women experience when it comes to finance has got Holly revealing what she calls her 'feminist failing.'

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Aftertaste on ABC iView

Listen to Mamamia's new podcast, What The Finance here

Check out the 'not all ticks' metaphor Mia mentioned here

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.