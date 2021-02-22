The (Particularly) Feminist Edition


Today 100,000 women across the country are marching. They're marching because they're angry. They're marching because they're tired. They're marching because they've had enough. We've had enough. Mia, Holly and Jessie tell us what it was like to be at today's March4Justice rally in Sydney, taking us through what it's all about, why today, and what change we're hoping it will bring.

Plus, one of the biggest stories in the world right now begins with the name Sarah Everard. 
Sarah was 33 years old when she disappeared on March 3, whilst walking home in South London. So what do you need to know about the Reclaim These Streets marches? 

And, one of the Outlouders is feeling 'triggered' by Mamamia's new podcast, What The Finance. Hearing about money values and the shame many women experience when it comes to finance has got Holly revealing what she calls her 'feminist failing.' 

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Aftertaste on ABC iView 

Listen to Mamamia's new podcast, What The Finance here

Check out the 'not all ticks' metaphor Mia mentioned here

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

