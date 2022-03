We know it's detrimental to society as a whole when men don't express their emotions, as we prioritise partners who are sensitive and caring. But if they're the character traits this year's MAFS brides specifically asked for, why can't they stop complaining? Are we really ready for the sensitive new-age man?

