The Man Kim Kardashian Tried To Save
Holly explains Kim K's push over the weekend to save a man from death row. The reality juggernaut turned criminal justice activist counted down with her 68 million Twitter followers as Brandon Bernard's chance at clemency dwindled.

Plus, do you talk to strangers? Apparently, Gen Z never does and some people say that’s the reason anxiety/mental health issues are so high in younger people.

And, the beer and puppy test: A fail-safe way to work out if you trust someone with two simple questions

Recommendations: Leigh thinks you should try the Davroe Split Ends Therapy Balm. If you're looking for an affordable, easy festive present for teachers, she also recommended these


Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Leigh Campbell and Emily Vernem

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

