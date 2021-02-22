It's the most shocking story we've seen this week. Billy Cosby is a free man. What's happened and what does his release from prison mean for the survivors of sexual assault?

Plus, do you have a friend who is constantly bombarding you with stories of their own success? It's called Success Bombing. Are you guilty of it?

And, our best and worst of a week overflowing with worsts… including THAT scene in Sex/Life, lockdown blues and a baby lamb.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to listen to this episode of Glennon Doyle's Podcast We Can Do Hard Things while Fauziah thinks you should revisit all your favourite movie-musicals

Check out Monique Bowley's Insta here for baby lamb content.

To learn more about our membership offering and to listen to the Daily Drop, click here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Fauziah Ibrahim

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.