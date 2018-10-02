Why Everybody Needs A Broken Heart

Can you be a proper person if you’ve never experienced heartbreak? That’s the question Holly Wainwright was pondering over the weekend while sitting around a campfire…

Plus, if you’ve been thinking ‘who the heck is Brett Kavanaugh and why is everyone talking about him?’ Rachel Corbett has an explainer for you.

And Jessie needs to talk about Lindsay Lohan’s latest Instastory...

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

