Why Aunt Becky Went To Jail

In case you missed it, Felicity Huffman and Full House star Lori Loughlin, aka Aunty Becky, have been arrested over a $US25 million ($A35 million) college cheating scandal. They're among dozens of people who've been caught spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to bride their children's way into elite universities like Yale and Stanford. So is this the world we live in now?

Plus, Holly is back with another Brexit explainer. And yes, that sh*t is still messy.

And what do you do if your boss asks you to buy her lunch every day? We’re joined by Mamamia’s Head of People And Culture, Nicolle Stuart to answer a very tricky group therapy...

Recommendations

Mia: This American Life - Unconditional Love

Holly: The Quicky Episode 'The Sex Sharing Culture In Men's Sport' https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/sex-tapes-nrl-pick-up-culture

Jessie: The Pocket Prints App

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

