Why Are We Weighing People On National TV?

Did you wear make up to school? A girl’s school in Victoria has made headlines after students were made to remove eyelash extensions before their school photos. And a question we couldn’t help but ask this week: Why on earth are we still weighing people on television? Yvie Jones’ protest at a weigh in on I’m a Celebrity has gone viral for all the right reasons. Plus, a picture of a penis and what The Washington Post, President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia have to do with it.
Read Holly Wainwright's article about Ben Barba here.
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.
Producers: Elissa Ratliff
