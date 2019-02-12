Why Are We Weighing People On National TV?

Did you wear make up to school? A girl’s school in Victoria has made headlines after students were made to remove eyelash extensions before their school photos. And a question we couldn’t help but ask this week: Why on earth are we still weighing people on television? Yvie Jones’ protest at a weigh in on I’m a Celebrity has gone viral for all the right reasons. Plus, a picture of a penis and what The Washington Post, President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia have to do with it.

Read Holly Wainwright's article about Ben Barba here.

