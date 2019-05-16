The Woman Who Works 22 Hours A Day

The election is happening TOMORROW - and 3.5 million Australians have already voted. This has never happened before and no-one really knows why. So is this a generational shift away from ‘event’ voting and towards convenience? It’s going to completely change the way politicians campaign next time and also means it’s likely we won’t get a result on Saturday and Holly has some very strong feelings about it.

Jessie went to an engagement party over the weekend and didn’t bring a gift because the invitation said not to bring a gift. But when she got there? Yep, you guessed it. Gifts. And lots of them. So is she a bad person or did she do the right thing?

Plus, how many hours a day do you work? 71-year-old American author Danielle Steel says she works 22 hours a day. And, she’s written 178 books. She’s listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having a book on the New York Times best-seller list for the most consecutive weeks of any author. But is this a life really worth living?

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

RECOMMENDATIONS

Mia: Crashing on Netflix

Holly: Bear Grylls on Netflix

Jessie: Dead To Me on Netflix

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.