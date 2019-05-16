The Woman Who Works 22 Hours A Day

mamamia out loud

16 May 2019 · 39 minutes

The Woman Who Works 22 Hours A Day
Back
play Episode

The election is happening TOMORROW - and 3.5 million Australians have already voted. This has never happened before and no-one really knows why. So is this a generational shift away from ‘event’ voting and towards convenience?  It’s going to completely change the way politicians campaign next time and also means it’s likely we won’t get a result on Saturday and Holly has some very strong feelings about it.

Jessie went to an engagement party over the weekend and didn’t bring a gift because the invitation said not to bring a gift. But when she got there? Yep, you guessed it. Gifts. And lots of them. So is she a bad person or did she do the right thing?

Plus, how many hours a day do you work? 71-year-old American author Danielle Steel says she works 22 hours a day. And, she’s written 178 books. She’s  listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having a book on the New York Times best-seller list for the most consecutive weeks of any author. But is this a life really worth living?

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

RECOMMENDATIONS

Mia: Crashing on Netflix

Holly: Bear Grylls on Netflix

Jessie: Dead To Me on Netflix

END BITS

Hosts: Mia FreedmanJessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???