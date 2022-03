It’s never been a harder time to be a teenager, but what were Holly and Mia like as teens? Dr Ginni Mansberg, host of our new podcast Help! I Have A Teenager joins us as we reflect on our rebellious years. How did we behave as adolescents? What do we regret? What did it teach us about parenting, and what’s changed?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Dr. Ginni Mansberg

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges