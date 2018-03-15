What To Expect When You're Kidnapped By The Royal Family

mamamia out loud

15 Mar 2018 · 35 minutes

What To Expect When You're Kidnapped By The Royal Family
Back
play Episode

Before you go and marry into the Royal Family, be warned that you have to undergo kidnapping training, just like Meghan Markle did this week. At least she'll be prepared for anything. Except, perhaps, a brand new NSFW skincare trend from Korea that has our gag reflex going. Plus with the passing of the biggest name in Cosmology, are we allowed to separate people's professional work from their personalities after they die? And how the hell do you make friends as an adult?

THE END BITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Luca Lavigne

READ MORE:

The Attempt By A Gunman To Kidnap Princess Anne

Mia recommends following @bodyposipanda on Instagram.

Holly recommends listening to Five Women, This American Life.

Jessie recommends reading The Family Nextdoor, by Sally Hepworth.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Maltesers. 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???