Introducing What The Finance...

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 39 minutes

Looking for something to listen to this weekend? Why not check out our new podcast What The Finance...

Welcome to What The Finance, Mamamia's new podcast all about getting good with money.

Hosted by financial expert and author Melissa Browne and actress and financial novice, Pallavi Sharda, each episode we'll break down all the myths and misconceptions when it comes to your personal finances, plus give you practical tips and speak to experts.

This week we're starting with your spending habits and the values you place around money. How you spend your money says more about you than you think, and according to Mel, once you’ve worked out why you value your money, you’ll be in a much better position to make informed decisions about what you’re spending it on. 

So what is your relationship with money? And is it serving or sabotaging you? Let’s find out...

CREDITS 

What The Finance is made possible by our partners at Westpac.

Hosts: Melissa Browne and Pallavi Sharda

Executive & Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Assistant Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Guests: Penni Towner & Jen Brown

LINKS

Head to westpac.com.au/whatthefinance to find free resources to help set up good financial habits.

Westpac - Financial Literacy: https://bit.ly/3ewvZpm

Davidson Institute: https://davidsoninstitute.education/

Melissa Browne's Online Courses: https://www.melissabrowne.courses/

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

A special thanks to our friends at Poly Studios on the Gold Coast! https://polystudios.com.au/

SURVEY

Enjoyed the show?  Tell us what you think by taking our 3 minute survey for your chance to win a $100 gift voucher:
https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6238926/Mamamia-What-The-Finance-survey

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone (02) 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

