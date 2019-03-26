What Makes A Woman Unlikeable?

Amy Schumer’s brand new stand up show Growing has dropped on Netflix, and it’s got us thinking about the likeability factor when it comes to female celebrities. Is there something fundamentally unlikable about a successful woman?

Plus, Jacinda Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford posted an image on Twitter this week that praised the New Zealand Prime Minister for making the country safer for their daughter - which made Holly ask the question: are we finally done with the myth that men don't want a powerful woman?

And what the heck is concierge parenting and... are most of us guilty of it?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

