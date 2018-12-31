What Is Your Word For 2019?

Who wants to have a New Years resolution when you can have a word of the year?
Holly, Jessie and Mia look back on their words for 2018 and share what their words for 2019 are.
If you have a word for 2019, call us on 02 8999 9386 and tell us, or record a voice memo on your smartphone and email it to podcast@mamamia.com.au.
The End Bits
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
