A worrying trend is starting to emerge in the UK and this week, it’s reportedly spread to Australia - You might have heard about it online or seen videos about it on TikTok…it’s called needle spiking and it’s happening in nightclubs and bars. Are we supposed to wear body armour out of the house now? Or is this a case of rumours spiraling into fearmongering?

Plus, is Daniel Johns Australia's Britney Spears? Why the reclusive rockstar is back in the headlines.

And, do you let your dog play with sticks? Of course you do. Well, here's why you shouldn't.

Recommendations: Holly, Mia and Jessie all want you to read Sally Hepworth's new book, The Younger Wife

You can listen to the Who is Daniel Johns? podcast here

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

