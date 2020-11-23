Chestfeeding, Please Explain

mamamia out loud

20 hours ago · 22 minutes

Chestfeeding, Please Explain
Back
play Episode

Chestfeeding. What is it? A story started in the UK recently, talking about how doctors there are changing the way they speak to their parents. The stories suggest that the term “breast-feeding” should be changed to “chest-feeding” and that the words “Mothers’ milk” be replaced by “human milk”. Predictably, the internet got very upset, but many have missed the point completely. Holly explains why this is a story about inclusion, not exclusion.

Plus, we discuss 'As A Father'....

And, have you watched Firefly Lane? It's the latest from Netflix that Mia loves to hate. It's got us thinking about female friendship and the 'hype girl' friend or the 'life coach' friend. Does every woman need their own 'Tully'? Maybe you are one. 

THE END BITS Mia thinks you should listen to Hugh Grant on The Envelope podcast 

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Chestfeeding, Please Explain

22 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

Six Signs You're Uncool

32 minutes  ·  3 days ago

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

29 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

35 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2021

Childless By Circumstance

34 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

43 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

How The Tennis Fiasco Became About A Woman's Hair

33 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2021

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

37 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

20 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2021

BONUS: Word Of The Year

29 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2020

BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

23 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2020

BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

33 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout