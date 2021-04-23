What in the world is a period glove? In case you missed it, there’s a new period product on the market and it's got us all thinking, why are two men from Germany taking advantage of menstrual capitalism?

Plus, two unimaginable tragedies have occurred in Australia this week. We need to talk - again - about family violence.

And, our best and worst of the week, including a motorbike and a leaking Meghan.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

