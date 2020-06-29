Search

We're All So Ashamed

17 hours ago

We're All So Ashamed
You're not imagining it, Australians are angry. The three Queensland women who crossed the border with COVID-19 have been met with enormous outrage. Should their pictures have even be shared? And are they the right people to blame? We discuss.

Plus, is the most rebellious thing a young person can do these days… get married?

And, we need to talk about an emotion we can’t seem to shake, no matter how old and wise we get: shame.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Sorry For Your Loss on Facebook Watch 

Go to mamamia.com.au/ladystartup to register and claim the Idea Kickstarter. Hurry, enrolments close this weekend on Sunday, the 2nd August, at midnight.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

