Well, That Was Embarrassing

Bradley Cooper admitted to Oprah this week that he was embarrassed that he hadn’t been nominated for Best Director by the Oscars. Which got us thinking, when it comes to things like failure, is embarrassment the feeling we are most afraid of?

Last week, recently elected 29-year-old US politician Alexandria Ocarsio-Cortez posted a five-page Instagram story on her skin routine. An 'old school' female politician would NEVER have done this for fear of being seen as shallow and too 'female'. So have we turned a corner in time?

And Mia has realised that everyone has news blindness. Her’s is sport - so what’s yours?

Recommendations

Mia: Leigh Campbell on No Filter https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/what-leigh-campbell-s-instagram-won-t-tell-you

Holly: Under The Skin with Candace Owen https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/058-populist-revolution-will-it-go-left-or-right-candace/id1212064750?i=1000425832143&mt=2

Jessie: The Munk Debate on the Jordan B Petersen podcast https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/52-munk-debate-political-correctness/id1184022695?i=1000413449527&mt=2

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.