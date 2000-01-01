News
We Need To Talk About Kanye West

mamamia out loud

17 hours ago · 33 minutes

Back


The world is now officially concerned about Kanye West. Over the weekend the rapper hosted his first presidential rally and he went viral. He spoke for more than an hour, and at times his speech was incoherent. He had no microphone. He wore a bullet-proof vest, yelled, cried, argued with people, reprimanded the audience for clapping and had 2020 shaved into the back of his head. So in these situations, what do we do?

Plus did you know that it’s very easy to tell who’s a good person and who's not? There’s a theory that all you have to do is look at what they do with a shopping trolley. 

And, eight Australian magazines closed yesterday, leaving the offering in your local newsagents… thin, to say the least. Will they be missed?

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Holly and Mia want you to read Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld 

You can read Jessie's article on Kanye here: https://mamamia.com.au/kanye-west-rally/

You can subscribe to Me After You here: https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/







































