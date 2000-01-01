We Need To Talk About Kanye West

The world is now officially concerned about Kanye West. Over the weekend the rapper hosted his first presidential rally and he went viral. He spoke for more than an hour, and at times his speech was incoherent. He had no microphone. He wore a bullet-proof vest, yelled, cried, argued with people, reprimanded the audience for clapping and had 2020 shaved into the back of his head. So in these situations, what do we do?

Plus did you know that it’s very easy to tell who’s a good person and who's not? There’s a theory that all you have to do is look at what they do with a shopping trolley.

And, eight Australian magazines closed yesterday, leaving the offering in your local newsagents… thin, to say the least. Will they be missed?

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Holly and Mia want you to read Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld

You can read Jessie's article on Kanye here: https://mamamia.com.au/kanye-west-rally/

You can subscribe to Me After You here: https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

