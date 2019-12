You’ve heard of the Bridezilla, but what about the Wifezilla? Mia explains the ins and outs of Fashion Week.

The lessons you learn at a school’s puberty night, and how did Denmark get so damn HAPPY?

And what happens when you go without your phone for seven days? We talk to a Milllenial who says it changed her deeply.

This show was hosted by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito.

Contact us [email protected]

Any questions? Hit the facebook page