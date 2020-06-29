Search

We Need A Mop And Bucket

16 hours ago · 37 minutes

We Need A Mop And Bucket
In case you missed it, today, we celebrate Senator Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and South Asian American woman chosen as a presidential candidate's running mate. Woop woop!

Also, If you haven’t seen the latest video by Cardi B titled ‘WAP’, picture a lot of next level gyration in a mansion flooded with water. We explain.

Plus, why do Gen Z men hate feminism so much? We discuss. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Aus Post… https://auspost.com.au/dear-australia

LINKS

The song WAP by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsm4poTWjMs

The article on Gen Z men on Bandt.com… https://bit.ly/3kBdVuO

RECCOS

Holly- Anh Do’s Brush With Fame with Dr Richard Harris on iview… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/anh-s-brush-with-fame

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia with audio assistance from Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Hart

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

