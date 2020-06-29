We Need A Mop And Bucket

In case you missed it, today, we celebrate Senator Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and South Asian American woman chosen as a presidential candidate's running mate. Woop woop!

Also, If you haven’t seen the latest video by Cardi B titled ‘WAP’, picture a lot of next level gyration in a mansion flooded with water. We explain.

Plus, why do Gen Z men hate feminism so much? We discuss.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

