We Tried Those Vulva Masks

mamamia out loud

10 hours ago · 37 minutes

We Tried Those Vulva Masks
This week, Holly, Mia, and Jessie freed up 20 minutes of their day to try their newly purchased vulva masks. We discuss. 

Also, let’s draw a line under the disaster that has been 2020: Could September be the new January? 

Plus, Jessie thought she killed a dozen people, Holly’s celebrating her book’s success, and Mia’s youngest son pleasantly surprised her. We’re talking about this week’s best and worst. 

LINKS

Lindy Rama-Ellis on Lady Startup Podcast… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/lady-startup/lindy-rama-ellis/

A link to Lindy’s vulva masks, fig femme… https://fig-femme.com/

Gretchen Rubin’s article on September is the new January… https://bit.ly/3ljQIh8

The article on radical self-acceptance Holly references… https://bit.ly/3gFcacW

The link to Holly’s new book ‘ I Give My Marriage a Year’... https://www.booktopia.com.au/i-give-my-marriage-a-year-holly-wainwright/book/9781760789008.html

Jessie’s interview with Gary Jubelin… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/true-crime-conversations/gary-jubelin/

A link to Gary Jubelin’s book… https://bit.ly/2EEM4cA 

Public Enemy by Mark Dapin… https://www.booktopia.com.au/public-enemies-mark-dapin/book/9781760295356.html?source=pla&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3tmUh5K96wIVFbaWCh1XXgCSEAQYASABEgIlj_D_BwE

RECO

Mia- Finding Freedom… https://www.booktopia.com.au/finding-freedom-carolyn-durand/book/9780008424114.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Kee Reece

Producers: Lem Zakharia, Elissa Ratliff, and Zoe Ferguson

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

