As the world becomes more sex-positive and accepting of the sexuality spectrum, the concept of "virginity" is getting harder to *ahem* nail down. Rebecca Woolf calls it The Virginity Myth, and it's got Holly, Mia and Jessie remembering some awkward encounters and wondering if they need a sex re-education.



