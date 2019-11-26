There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

Is Trump going to win in 2020? Between the complicated impeachment proceedings to the flood of candidates hoping to win the presidential race, things are getting quite confusing. Mia gives us a tidy little synopsis and throws in who she thinks is likely to win.
Plus, Rachel Corbett is filling in for Jessie today and she is absolutely sick of people throwing pity parties for single women like herself. Why are married women who are in unhealthy relationships feeling sorry for all the single ladies?
Also, the Victoria’s Secret show has been cancelled. Is this the end of the brand as we know it? And what, ultimately, led to its collapse?
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Rachel Corbett
Producer: Lem Zakharia and Elise Cooper
