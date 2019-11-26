There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

Is Trump going to win in 2020? Between the complicated impeachment proceedings to the flood of candidates hoping to win the presidential race, things are getting quite confusing. Mia gives us a tidy little synopsis and throws in who she thinks is likely to win.

Plus, Rachel Corbett is filling in for Jessie today and she is absolutely sick of people throwing pity parties for single women like herself. Why are married women who are in unhealthy relationships feeling sorry for all the single ladies?

Also, the Victoria’s Secret show has been cancelled. Is this the end of the brand as we know it? And what, ultimately, led to its collapse?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud was brought to you by Coffee Club

LINKS

Here are some Lady Startup underwear brands to check out:

Lela Lingerie - https://www.instagram.com/lelalingerie/

Bimby and Roy - https://www.instagram.com/bimbyandroy/

Bham Power Pants - https://www.instagram.com/bhampowerpants/

Modi Bodi - https://www.instagram.com/modibodi/

Thinx (period proof) - https://www.instagram.com/shethinx/?hl=en

Azura Bay - https://www.instagram.com/azura_bay/

Silent Arrow - https://www.instagram.com/wearesilentarrow/

Nico Underwear - https://www.instagram.com/nicounderwear/?hl=en

Le Buns - https://www.instagram.com/lebuns_/?hl=en

Nisa - http://instagram.com/nisawomen/

Overshare episode - Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/overshare/wedding-disaster-kelly-mccarren/

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Rachel Corbett

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Elise Cooper

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.