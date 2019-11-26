There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

26 Nov 2019 · 36 minutes

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy
Is Trump going to win in 2020? Between the complicated impeachment proceedings to the flood of candidates hoping to win the presidential race, things are getting quite confusing. Mia gives us a tidy little synopsis and throws in who she thinks is likely to win.

Plus, Rachel Corbett is filling in for Jessie today and she is absolutely sick of people throwing pity parties for single women like herself. Why are married women who are in unhealthy relationships feeling sorry for all the single ladies? 

Also, the Victoria’s Secret show has been cancelled. Is this the end of the brand as we know it? And what, ultimately, led to its collapse?

Here are some Lady Startup underwear brands to check out:

Lela Lingerie - https://www.instagram.com/lelalingerie/

Bimby and Roy - https://www.instagram.com/bimbyandroy/

Bham Power Pants - https://www.instagram.com/bhampowerpants/

Modi Bodi - https://www.instagram.com/modibodi/

Thinx (period proof) - https://www.instagram.com/shethinx/?hl=en

Azura Bay - https://www.instagram.com/azura_bay/

Silent Arrow - https://www.instagram.com/wearesilentarrow/

Nico Underwear - https://www.instagram.com/nicounderwear/?hl=en

Le Buns - https://www.instagram.com/lebuns_/?hl=en

Nisa - http://instagram.com/nisawomen/

Overshare episode - Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/overshare/wedding-disaster-kelly-mccarren/

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Rachel Corbett

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Elise Cooper

