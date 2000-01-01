Married At First Sight is back for 2022, much to Jessie's joy and Holly and Mia's disappointment. With one of the contestants looking for a 'romantic' partner, what does that really mean today? What does it look like? And can romance be done without being weird and awkward?

Plus, David Beckham likes food. He likes cooking and wine and posh restaurants. It’s such a passion that Beckham went on a podcast about it this week. But it’s what he said about his wife, Victoria’s food that's caused a fuss.

And our Best and Worst of the week, which, as usual, veers from the very serious - blatant discrimination - to the very silly - the thing Holly's partner is doing that’s annoying her colleagues.

The End Bits

Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to go and see a movie called The Worst Person In The World

Learn more about your 'love language' here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.