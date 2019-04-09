The Story That Divided Australia

Everyone is talking about vegans and farmers. Where do you stand on the protests that shocked the nation on Monday?
If you didn't watch Married At First Sight, are you a snob?
And do women have an obligation to each other not to post pictures of themselves in white, pad-free bikinis right after they've had a baby?
Holly, Mia and Jessie discuss all of this on today's Mamamia Out Loud.
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.
Producers: Elissa Ratliff
