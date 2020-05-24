US Protests And The Voices That Matter

The US is alive with protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. In this episode, we speak to Kee Reece about what it feels like to be told you’re “not allowed to be angry” when black men and women are being killed because of the colour of their skin. We also speak to Kamilaroi activist Amanda Fotheringham about the parallels that can be drawn between the US and Australia when it comes to racially motivated violence.

And for a complete change of tone - Kate Middleton is pissed off. A story was published in posh British magazine Tatler all about The Duchess of Cambridge, and the Palace has called the article “sexist” and “woman-shaming”. Are we... missing something?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by BWS https://bws.com.au/

LINKS

Kee Reece's instagram account... https://www.instagram.com/keereece/

The podcast The Spill... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-spill/

Elaine Walteroth on instagram… https://www.instagram.com/elainewelteroth/?hl=en

Amanda Fotheringham’s piece with Mamamia …. https://www.mamamia.com.au/stolen-generations/

The article ‘I Fit the Description’ which Jessie sent to Kee… https://bit.ly/3gKslXU

Funds recommended by Amanda Fotheringham:

The Minnesota Freedom Fund…https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate

The George Floyd Memorial Fund...https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Reclaim the Block Fund...https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2…

The Black Visions Collective...https://secure.everyaction.com/4omQDAR0oUiUagTu0EG-Ig2

The Louisville Community Bail Fund...https://actionnetwork.org/f…/louisville-community-bail-fund/

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund…https://org2.salsalabs.com/…/p/sal…/donation/common/public/…

Mamamia’s article on Aboriginal deaths in custody… https://mamamia.com.au/aboriginal-deaths-in-custody/

The book So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo… https://www.amazon.com.au/You-Want-Talk-About-Race/dp/1580056776

The book The Dark Emu by Bruce Pascoe… https://www.booktopia.com.au/dark-emu-bruce-pascoe/book/9781921248016.html

The book Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25489625-between-the-world-and-me

The book Beloved by Toni Morrison… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25489625-between-the-world-and-me

Aboriginal Legal Services… https://www.alsnswact.org.au/

The Justice for Floyd petition.... https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd

Tatler Magazine’s cover featuring Kate Middleton… https://www.tatler.com/article/the-duchess-of-cambridge-is-the-julyaugust-cover

RECCOS

Mia, Jessie and Holly- Hannah Gadsby’s show Douglas… https://www.netflix.com/title/81054700

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/