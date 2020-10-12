US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

21 hours ago · 25 minutes

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week
Mia, Holly and Jessie meet for a late afternoon debrief about the U.S election to chat what we know so far and, rather, what we know we don't know. Biden and Trump believe they're both on track to win, as protestors in Washington take to the streets and the mood grows sombre for many....But with mail-in ballots continuing to be counted, we're in for a long week. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie and Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

