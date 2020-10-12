US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

Mia, Holly and Jessie meet for a late afternoon debrief about the U.S election to chat what we know so far and, rather, what we know we don't know. Biden and Trump believe they're both on track to win, as protestors in Washington take to the streets and the mood grows sombre for many....But with mail-in ballots continuing to be counted, we're in for a long week.

