Our American Friend Is Not Ok

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 38 minutes

Our American Friend Is Not Ok
What’s really going on in America right now? We call up our US Election correspondent and the former co-host of our Trump podcast, Tell Me It’s Going To Be OK, Amelia Lester, to find out what’s happening in Trump’s America and whether or not we will actually be okay come the 2020 election.

Plus, when it comes to relationships, renowned couples’ therapist Stan Tatkin believes that there are 3 “attachment styles” that affect our relationships - so are you an anchor, an island or a wave?

And, the best and worst moments of our week...

THE END BITS

Jessie wants you to watch The Clinton Affair on SBS on Demand.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

With thanks to Amelia Lester

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

