In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 35 minutes

In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House
The word ‘despair’ would not be an overstatement when it comes to how Melburnians are feeling at the moment as they enter into Stage 4 of lockdown. The numbers are scary and restrictions are severe. So, how are Victorians coping? 

Also, we need to talk about supermodel Gigi Hadid’s house. The Internet can’t stop yelling about how ugly it is, while Mia is convinced her taste is ‘impeccable’. 

Plus, some positivity during the pandemic. We’re sharing the things that are making us laugh.

Note: Jessie Stephens is dating Mia Freedman’s son, Luca Lavigne. 

LINKS

Rate us on ITunes via this link… https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/mamamia-out-loud/id928350893

Rana Hussain’s twitter account… @ranahuss

Gigi Hadid’s house… https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/gigi-hadid-shows-instagram-inside-her-home-and-gets-roasted-for-ugly-decor/news-story/1ad4c6654dad387685acb9ac1d6d81b8

RECCOS

Mia- Mike Birbiglia’s comedy special on Netflix ‘The New One’... https://www.netflix.com/title/81062293
Jessie- The Good Box… https://www.thegoodbox.com.au/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

