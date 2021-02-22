The Dancers Who Were Thrown Under A Ship

The Dancers Who Were Thrown Under A Ship
Have you seen a group of twerking ladies in your newsfeed? What do they have to do with a formal ceremony to officially commission a $2 billion addition to the Royal Australian Navy?

Plus, do politicians’ partners owe us their opinions? It’s a question that’s been raised about Jenny Morrison this week. 

And, our very best and very worst of the week which might involve something about rescue dogs, vaccines and fashion. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Holly is obsessed with this John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength hair product.

Enter the code MAMAMIA10 at checkout for 10% off your entire order at bedthreads.com.au

CREDITS

Hosts:  Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Narelda Jacobs

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.



